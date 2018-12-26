Alleged Extortion: DSS Hands Over Aisha Buhari’s Aide To Police

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has handed over a police officer, Sani Baba-Inna, to police authorities after investigating him for alleged extortion and defamation.

DSS Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, Mohammed who is a security aide to Mrs Aisha Buhari was released after the agency completed its investigation into the allegations.

“The Department of State Services wishes to inform the public that it has released Sani Mohammed Baba-Inna (CSP), ADC to the First Lady and Wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari,” he said.

“He has been handed over to the police for further administrative action.”

Afunanya said the police had handed Baba-Inna over to the DSS on September 22 for detailed investigations into the crimes he allegedly committed.

He was accused of defamation of character and unduly using his office and that of Mrs Buhari to fraudulently extort and obtain money from sources.

“He was alleged to have carried out the illegal and other unethical activities in the name of the First Lady on whose behalf he falsely claimed to have acted,” the DSS spokesman added.

“ Investigation, however, disclosed that he was never, at any given time or circumstance, directly or indirectly, instructed, by the First Lady, to act or collect, in her name, money or material gifts from any person(s) or group(s).”

In line with standard procedures expected in handling a matter of such nature, Afunanya explained that Baba-Inna was returned to the police for appropriate regimental action.

He also revealed that the details of the investigation report were forwarded to the relevant authorities.