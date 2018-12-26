Troops Engage Boko Haram Fighters In Baga

The Nigerian Army said late on Wednesday that its troops were engaging some Boko Haram fighters within the Baga region of Borno state.

In statements made via Twitter and Facebook, the Army said, “Troops of 7 Brigade Baga are currently engaging and neutralizing BHTs who attempted to infiltrate their location in Baga”.

