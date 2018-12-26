Buhari Will Not Be President Come May 29, Says Buba Galadima

Alhaji Buba Galadima has said that come May 29, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari will not be the individual to be sworn in.

Galadima said by the next Democracy Day in Nigeria, Buhari would have handed over to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

In his reaction to Buhari’s refusal to sign the electoral bill, Galadima said, “I quote the president he said he is leaving it to the next government, of course, God will answer his prayers because, by May 29, he will not be the president of Nigeria”.

The elder statesman further asserted that when the PDP comes in, it will be “the first duty of ‘President’ Atiku Abubakar to sign the electoral act”.

Galadima went on to speak about the peace accord signed by the various presidential candidates in the forthcoming election in Nigeria.

He said Atiku is a Democrat who strongly believes in the rule of law, noting that peace is premeditated on justice.

The spokesman of the PDP presidential campaign organisation, however, argued that “It doesn’t look like this government believes in the rule of law or justice”.

He said by not signing the electoral bill, the President is denying other candidates a level playing field, transparency and access to power.

“I don’t think that by this the President thinks that he could do justice to other people and that he is looking for peace,” Galadima said.

Disagreeing with Galadima’s assertions, Senator Ayo Arise said even without the peace accord being signed, President Buhari is committed to a free and fair election.

Arise who was also on the same programme, noted that Buhari’s experience before he came into office is one which the President will not want any other candidate to experience.

The lawmaker said he trusts Buhari and has not seen any tendency for violence within the ruling All Progressives Congress.

He said the APC will abide by the peace accord because there is “no desperation on the part of the President”.