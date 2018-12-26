Herder Arrested, 105 Cows Seized Over ‘Illegal Grazing’ In Benue

Officials of the Benue State Livestock Guards have seized 105 cows and four sheep caught grazing openly in the state.

The Commander of the Livestock Guards, Mr Linus Zaki, who confirmed this, said the livestock were seized on Wednesday.

He added that the guards also arrested a herder, Kunje Saija, who was looking after the livestock near Akawe Torkula College of Advanced and Professional Studies in Makurdi, the state capital.

Zaki explained that the suspect was arrested for violating the State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law.

He added that seized livestock would be quarantined for seven days before being auctioned if the owners fail to pay the fines stipulated by the law.

The commander further warned livestock rearers against the consequences of flouting the law, saying there was a need for ranching of all forms of domestic animals in the state.

The state governor, Samuel Ortom, had recently restated the commitment of the government to fully implementing the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law.

He had also warned that anyone who violates the law would be prosecuted.

