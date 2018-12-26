They Call Me ‘Baba Go Slow’ But I Won’t Stop Trying My Best – Buhari

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Muhammadu Buhari says despite critics who refer to him as ‘Baba Go Slow’ he will not relent in doing his best in riding the nation of corruption.

Buhari said this on Tuesday when he received a delegate of the Federal Capital Territory community, who paid him a Christmas visit at the presidential villa in Abuja.

He explained, however, that it is the system that is slow and not him.

“I told you what I did when I was in uniform but now when I have to go by this system (Democracy,) where people have to be arrested and then prosecuted, taken to court and then with evidence, we will collect back what they had taken illegally and for doing that, people are calling me ‘Baba go slow’.

“I am going slowly but whatever the case, I will not stop pointing fingers at those who have abused trust by taking money that does not belong to them. I will keep on trying to do my best for this country and get back what belongs to the country.

“Fighting corruption. Yes, we are slow because the system is slow. It’s not Baba that is slow but it is the system so I am going by this system and I hope we will make it,” he said.

The President also made reference to his 2019 re-election campaign, where he said that the focus had not changed from what the All Progressives Congress (APC) outlined in 2015.

He said his campaign which will commence in geopolitical zones will focus on the issue of fighting corruption, insecurity and improving the economy.

“The party (APC) nominated me and I will contest. We are watching the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) very seriously and we are going out very soon.

“We will go from geopolitical zone to geopolitical zone, to remind the people of our promises in 2015.

“The three fundamental things we campaigned with are still very relevant. On improving the economy, which we are still going to explore, we have done well in agriculture, and those who embraced farming are not regretting it and we have also addressed unemployment and we are very lucky, through that we are now attaining food security.

“The third thing with which we will campaign is the issue of corruption.”