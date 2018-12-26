Mobile Porting Activities Decline By 53% – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission has reported a decline of 53 percent in mobile number portability activities by telecommunications operators

The data which covers the past two years shows that the industry recorded a total of 14,491 incoming and outgoing porting activities in November 2018, compared to 31,077 in November 2016

While the data indicates a 13 percent resurgence between October and November 2018, 9mobile topped the incoming table, gaining 2,608 customers.

MTN Nigeria added 2,173 as Airtel took the third place with 1,469.

The data shows Globacom in the fourth place, adding only 714 subscribers.

Mobile number portability was introduced by the NCC in 2013 to promote healthy competition among telecom networks and ensure consumer satisfaction.