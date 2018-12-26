No Plans To Arrest And Inject You To Death, Police Reply Melaye

The Nigeria Police Force has said there is no order arrest Senator Dino Melaye.

According to a press statement signed by Police spokesman, Ag. DCP Jimoh Moshood, the force said it also has no plan to inject the lawmaker to death.

Dino Melaye, the parliamentarian representing Kogi West had on Tuesday alleged that the police was after his life.

The lawmaker took to twitter saying that the police boss had set plans in motion to see to his arrest and murder.

Melaye said:

There is a plan by the IG to arrest me today and inject me to death. Men deployed already. CP kogi and others removed. Nigerians watch out. — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) December 25, 2018

In reaction to Senator Melaye’s claims, the police said there are no orders from the Inspector General of Police or any plans by the Force to arrest Senator Dino Melaye and inject him to death.

The force, however, noted that “if the Senator knows he has committed any crime or he is aware of his involvement in any crime, he should come out and confess and face the legal consequences instead of whipping up sentiments to distract the public”

According to the police letter issued in Abuja, the Force stated categorically that Melaye’s statement is mischievous, malicious, capable of misleading the public and laughable.

The letter further stated that the Force sees such defamatory, mischievous, malicious and reckless statements by Senator Dino Melaye as untrue, ridiculous, mischievous and unfortunate.

It urged members of the public to disregard and discountenance the statement by Senator Dino Melaye saying it is entirely untrue and mischievous.

The Force went on to note that Senator Dino Melaye’ statement constitutes a criminal defamatory offense, hate speech, and hateful conduct.

Melaye was warned to be law abiding and desist from “un-senatorial and lawless utterances that cannot be substantiated with facts”.

The police said the Inspector General of Police will not be distracted by statements from the likes of Senator Dino Melaye but will continue to ensure that the rule of law prevails in all matters.