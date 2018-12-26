Police Arrest Eight Persons Linked To Murder Of NYSC Member

Eight persons have been arrested by the police in connection to the killing of a corps member in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

The Public Relations Officer, Samaila Usman, disclosed this to Channels Television via a telephone interview.

He said investigations are underway to unravel the incident surrounding the killing of Samuel Makene who was a 2018 batch ‘A’ corp member by some youths in the area after which those found guilty would be sent to court.

Samuel, was allegedly stabbed on the leg by an unidentified young man which resulted into severe bleeding after which he died in Akwanga general hospital.

The incident occurred at the residence of Mr David Ombugadu , the lawmaker representing Akwanga/Nasarawa Eggon/Wamba federal constituency and PDP governorship candidate, where Samuel was staying until his demise.