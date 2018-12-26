Troops Take Selfies With Trump, Melania In Unannounced Iraq Visit

Updated December 26, 2018
US President Donald Trump takes a photo as he greets members of the US military during an unannounced trip to Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on December 26, 2018. SAUL LOEB / AFP

 

Troops took selfies with President Donald Trump on Wednesday in a surprise visit to Iraq, his first trip to US troops deployed in a war zone since being elected two years ago.

Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania, landed at 7:16 pm local time at Al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq.

According to AFP, the president spoke to troops and met with military leaders.

Although the visit took place in considerable secrecy, speculation had been mounting that Trump might make such a trip.

The visit followed the decision of the American leader to slash troop levels in Afghanistan and pull out entirely from Syria.

Trump also took to his twitter handle to share a video of the visit.

Highlights of the visit are captured in the pictures below;



