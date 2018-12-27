2019 Elections: Ezekwesili Takes Campaign To Streets Of Anambra

Former education minister and presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, on Thursday, took her campaign to the streets of Onitsha, Anambra State.

There on the streets of Onitsha, Ezekwesili interacted with residents and urged them to vote her for president come 2019.

In videos uploaded to social media by Ezekwesili and her Party, the presidential hopeful could be heard telling the people to vote for good governance.

Ezekwesili told newsmen in Anambra that hers is a campaign with a difference.

She said her campaign is a “disruptive” campaign intended to reach the people at the very point of their need.

“A vote for Oby Ezekwesili is a vote for good governance, I am the candidate to beat in the 2019 election because I am the candidate with the requisite attributes that can transform Nigeria,” She said.

Below are photos and videos shared by Ezekwesili and the ACPN as the street campaign tagged “Walk of Women” held in Anambra state.

