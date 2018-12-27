‘Buhari Will Win Massively’ In Ogun Senatorial Districts, Says Amosun

Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state will work for President Muhammadu Buhari’s success in the general elections in 2019.

Addressing a crowd of supporters on Thursday at a rally in Abeokuta, he promised that the party would deliver the three senatorial districts of the state to the President.

“Ogun State is the home of President Muhammadu Buhari, let us let them know,” the governor said at his campaign for Ogun Central senatorial district.”

“Come 16 February 2019, by the benevolence of the Almighty God and the support of all of you, President Muhammadu Buhari will win massively in the three senatorial districts in our state.”

He added, “From 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari has focused on delivering on his three major campaign promises – security, curbing corruption and the economy.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has systematically blocked leakages through which enemies of our country siphoned our resources.”

Governor Amosun thereafter listed the successes recorded by his administration in the last seven and a half year, stressing that the state has become the industrial capital of the nation.

He, however, decried that some of their members were aiding those who he claimed were envious of their achievements to frustrate their effort at developing the state.

Amosun alleged, “We cannot but put it on record that a group who perhaps are envious of the successes that we have jointly made on our mission to rebuild our dear state in the past seven and a half years have laid siege on our dear state.”

“Their plan is to use the general elections of 2019 to take over our commonwealth for their selfish gains while some of our people are collaborating with them.”

But the governor said he was happy that the people of the state chose the path of truth and honour, noting that Ogun is bigger than him and any other person.

On the feats recorded by his administration, Amonsun said, “All sectors of our state economy have received a tremendous boost. Many more of our children are in school and can compete favourably with their counterparts anywhere in the world.

“Our people are healthier and have far better access to basic healthcare. We now have physical and social infrastructure that support businesses to thrive and attract new businesses.”