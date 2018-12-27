Dbanj, Tubaba, Wizkid, Others Thrill Fans At Burna Boy Concert

Channels Television  
Updated December 27, 2018
Burna Boy

 

Barely a few days to the end of 2018, afro-fusion sensation Burna Boy held his concert tagged “Burna Live” to the excitement of his fans.

The concert was held on Wednesday, Boxing Day, at the EKO Hotel Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos with thrilling performances from top Nigerian artistes including D’banj, Wizkid, Davido and Tubaba.

The ‘Gbona’ sensation performed his hit tracks such as ‘On the Low’, ‘Ye’ and ‘Wo Da Mo’ at the show.

He was later joined by D’banj who brought his famed harmonica to the stage. Legendary Tubaba also at the concert named Burna Boy’s ‘Ye’ as 2018 hit song.

Many of the fans took to social media on Thursday, December 27 to share their experience at the concert with some expressing disappointment at Burna Boy’s late arrival at the show.

See reactions below…



More on Entertainment

Alleged Victim Of Spacey Sexual Assault Filmed Part Of Incident

Actor Kevin Spacey To Be Charged With Sexual Assault

Volunteers In Santa Claus Outfits Flood Seoul Street On Christmas Eve

Funke Akindele, Husband Welcome Set Of Twins

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV