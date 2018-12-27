Dbanj, Tubaba, Wizkid, Others Thrill Fans At Burna Boy Concert

Barely a few days to the end of 2018, afro-fusion sensation Burna Boy held his concert tagged “Burna Live” to the excitement of his fans.

The concert was held on Wednesday, Boxing Day, at the EKO Hotel Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos with thrilling performances from top Nigerian artistes including D’banj, Wizkid, Davido and Tubaba.

The ‘Gbona’ sensation performed his hit tracks such as ‘On the Low’, ‘Ye’ and ‘Wo Da Mo’ at the show.

He was later joined by D’banj who brought his famed harmonica to the stage. Legendary Tubaba also at the concert named Burna Boy’s ‘Ye’ as 2018 hit song.

Many of the fans took to social media on Thursday, December 27 to share their experience at the concert with some expressing disappointment at Burna Boy’s late arrival at the show.

See reactions below…

I was this close to burna!!😍😍😍😍

So glad i saw him yesterday #BurnaLive concert was awesome 😩😩💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/u5pqDAV6st — Mz_oriel (@mz_oriel) December 27, 2018

@burnaboy don cash out, That’s the highest number of tables I have seen at Eko hotel #burnalive #burnaboylive — U.Y.I (@giovanni_ebueku) December 27, 2018

Asides the crappy time management, #BurnaLive was pretty good! — AbdulMalik (@TheMalikYusuf) December 27, 2018

Burna with the concert of the year already after even coming late.-all top artist show face,you need loyal fans like burnafans..they’re simply the best😎😎😎oluwaburna💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 #BurnaLive #BurnaLive @I_pissVodka @Biisi96 @Alex_Houseof308 — Sammyybee (@Sammyybee1) December 27, 2018

Watching Dbanj’s performance at Burna Boy’s concert, there’s no doubt he is one of the best music performers that ever graced the Nigerian stage. #BurnaBoyLive #BurnaLive — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (GCFR) (@Rouvafe) December 27, 2018

When Davido and his crew stormed the stage. #BurnaLive pic.twitter.com/cY6zHWrg8v — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) December 27, 2018