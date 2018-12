France’s Vinci Airports on Thursday sealed a deal to acquire a majority share in London’s Gatwick airport, Britain’s second biggest, for 3.22 billion euros ($3.67 billion).

Vinci said it would hold a 50.01-percent stake in Gatwick by the first half of next year. The other 49.99 percent of London Gatwick will be managed by Global Infrastructure Partners, the current owners.

AFP