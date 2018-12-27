Killings: Yari Backs Calls For State Of Emergency In Zamfara

Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, says he supports the call on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the state.

The governor, while addressing newsmen at a press briefing in the capital, Gusau on Thursday, also stressed that he would do anything within his power to bring an end to the security situation.

He said, “I am also in support of the declaration of state of emergency if it will save the lives of people of the state”.

Speaking further, Yari warned politicians against politicising the security situation in the state.

His comments come days after suspected bandits attacked Birnin Magaji community in Tsafe Local Government Area and Magami community in Faru District of Maradun Local Government Area of the state, killing 17 people.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier, according to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, condemned the killing, describing it as “horrendous acts of violence” and “crimes against humanity”.

He also said the violence must come to an end and to that effect, authorized an assessment trip to Zamfara and Sokoto States by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Baba Sadiq on Christmas and Boxing day.

Beyond that, as a way of providing better security to the area, Shehu noted that the Nigeria Police Force has deployed Special Forces in each of the local government in Zamfara State.

According to him, the Defence Headquarters also deployed a Special Military Intervention Force comprising more than 1,000 personnel to respond to the security challenges in the North Central and North West.