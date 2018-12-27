Naval Officer Killed As Boko Haram Attacks Brigade Headquarters In Baga

One Naval officer has been killed as military personnel engaged Boko Haram fighters who attacked the headquarters of 7 Brigade Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in Baga, Borno State.

The Nigerian Army had on Wednesday reported that its troops were engaging jihadists in Baga, however, the details of the guffaw at the time was sketchy.

In an update statement on Thursday by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, the army said the troops along with their Nigerian Navy counterparts put up a very determined fight to repel the attack throughout the night.

The Army spokesman further informed that “Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE sent in reinforcement” who went into “hot pursuit of the terrorists”.

According to the statement by Sani, the Director of Army Public Relations, a search, and rescue team has been constituted.

He said the Nigerian Air Force component has been mobilised and are engaging the fleeing terrorists.

“Unfortunately, a naval personnel was killed in action. So far, no further details of casualties yet as efforts are ongoing to clear the terrorists hiding in Baga and environs,” he added.

The Army enjoined all to remain calm “as the troops conduct clearance and mop up operations”.

It also implored members of the general public to disregard any contrary information circulating on the attack, adding “we will keep you posted with development on the pursuit and mop up operations”.