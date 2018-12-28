2019 Elections: We Won’t Return To Years Of Wasteful, Corrupt Economy, Tinubu Vows

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has vowed that Nigerians would not return to the years of a wasteful, corrupt economy.

Speaking during the inauguration of the APC presidential campaign which held in Akwa-Ibom on Friday, Tinubu said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) looted the nation’s resources throughout its 16-year rule.

“Sixteen years of a miserable, corrupt, corrosive economy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will never come back to this country. We are strongly determined to rechain the coal and redirect the vessel of governance in this country.

“They came 16 years and gave you 16 years of darkness. If only a PDP government would have concentrated on one item alone, electricity without which there would be no industrialization, it would have been better.

“And just because we started cleaning the table, they said they want to come back. No, we are not bringing you back. No backward in our gear. No backward for Akwa Ibom, no backward marching for Nigeria. It’s forward marching,” he said.

Tinubu’s remarks come few hours after the APC appointed him as the co-Chairman of its Presidential Campaign Council.

With his latest appointment, he is expected to use his position to actualise the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the general elections in 2019.

Tinubu told the APC supporters that the party and its candidate, President Buhari are determined to take the nation to a next level if re-elected into office.

He also promised that the APC would ensure economic prosperity for Nigerians while still fighting corruption.

“The APC is determined to bring that rope and a strong determination. We are building on a new foundation and that foundation is for you to use the elderly and tomorrow’s children. Vote for your future, not a card of corruption,” he said.