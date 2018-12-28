BREAKING: Battle Intensifies In Baga As Army Flags Off Operation ‘Egwu Eke III’

The Nigerian Army has flagged off its Operation “Egwu Eke” III, to intensify security operations across the nation.

Chief of Training and operations, Major General Lamidi Adeosun made this known in Maiduguri, during a press conference at the headquarters of the Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole.

The exercise is expected to run concurrently in the six geopolitical zones of the country in the build up to the 2019 elections, ensuring stability in troubled areas.

Responding to questions from journalists, Adeosun denied reports that insurgents have hoisted their flag at the Headquarters of the Multi National Joint Task Force which is located in Baga town.

Adeosun said Operation Lafiya Dole troops are currently battling for the control of the fishing town in Kukawa local government of Borno state.

He further noted that the army is not in total control,as they are still battling to rid Baga of the boko haram elements.

