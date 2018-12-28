Former Nigerian President Shehu Shagari Is Dead

Updated December 28, 2018

 

Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR a Second Republic President, is dead.

Shagari reportedly died at the National Hospital Abuja on Friday after a brief illness.

The former president died at the age of 93.

His demise was announced on Twitter by both the governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwa and the former president’s grandson, Bello Shagari.

The governor wrote: “I regret to announce the death of former President Shagari who just passed away at National Hospital Abuja.”

Similarly, Bello wrote, ”I regret announcing the death of my grandfather, H.E Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who died right now after brief illness at the National Hospital, Abuja.”

