Congo Opposition Leader Fayulu Takes Clear Lead For Sunday Election

Opposition candidate Martin Fayulu is the clear favourite to win Democratic Republic of Congo’s long-delayed election on Sunday, a poll showed on Friday, though the outcome remains uncertain after voting was cancelled in several opposition strongholds.

Unrest hit the eastern city of Beni on Thursday after a decision to shelve voting there and in other cities was seen as a manoeuvre to suppress opposition support, rather than a precaution due to an Ebola outbreak and militia violence.

Sunday’s election is meant to bring about the first democratic transition of power in the vast, mineral-rich Central African country. But the opposition has repeatedly questioned whether its results will genuinely reflect voter sentiment because of widespread fears of ballot rigging.

The latest poll by a New York University-affiliated research group showed Fayulu leapfrogging from third place in October to the top spot with 44 percent support. He was ahead of the former frontrunner, opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi, on 23 percent, and the ruling party’s Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary on 18 percent.

“The polls reveal an electorate eager for change. A large majority supports the opposition,” Congo Research Group (CRG), which commissioned the polling on which the survey was based, said in a statement.

“Fayulu … is the clear favourite to win elections if they are free and fair,” the CRG said.

Fayulu, a former Exxon Mobil manager, was little known when he was picked as the joint candidate of an opposition coalition in November, but extensive campaigning, including in Ebola-hit Beni, has since heightened his profile.