Fayemi Inaugurates LGA Coordinators, Calls For Diligence In Service

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has inaugurated Coordinating Directors who will oversee the affairs of the Local Government in the state.

The governor’s decision followed the recent suspension of the 16 elected Council Chairmen and 177 Councilors by the state House of Assembly to pave the way for a thorough investigation of alleged maladministration across the councils.

The Coordinating Directors who are civil servants were urged to justify their appointments and not use the opportunity to sabotage the LGs.

“Let me warn that this is not an invitation or opportunity to come and ‘chop’, this is a call to service, and if you’re found wanting, we will bring the full weight of the law on your head.

“I must also emphasise that elected authorities at the councils are not removed, once the forensic audit is done, they will be returned depending on the outcome and findings”

The Ekiti State House of Assembly had last week resolved to suspend the council chairmen indefinitely after its public accounts committee submitted its findings in which issues bordering on gross mismanagement of council affairs were highlighted.

The suspended Chairmen had described their suspension as unconstitutionality lacking credible justifications.

The 16 council chairmen, who are all members of the Peoples Democratic Party had in October filed what looked like an anticipatory suit seeking an order to restrain Governor Kayode Fayemi from removing them from office but the suit was struck out by an Ado Ekiti High Court on November the 2nd.