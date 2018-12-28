Saudi Denies Being In Crisis Over Khashoggi’s Murder

Channels Television  
December 28, 2018

 

Saudi Arabia’s new foreign minister struck a note of defiance Friday in the face of international outrage over critic Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, saying the kingdom was not in crisis.

“The issue of Jamal Khashoggi… really saddened us, all of us,” Ibrahim al-Assaf told AFP, a day after he was appointed a foreign minister in a government reshuffle.

“But all in all, we are not going through a crisis, we are going through a transformation.”

