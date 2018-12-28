Tinubu, Oshiomhole, Ali Present As APC Flags Off Presidential Campaign In Uyo

Channels Television  
Updated December 28, 2018

 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has flagged off its presidential campaign in Akwa Ibom State. 

The event took place on Friday at a stadium in Uyo, the state capital with the National leader of the party, Bola Tinubu and the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, in attendance.

Read Also: Buhari Arrives Uyo To Flag Off Presidential Campaign

Others in attendance include Governors of Ogun and Ondo states, Ibikunle Amosun and Rotimi Akeredolu, the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs, Ahmed Ali.



