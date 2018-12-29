Benue Accident: PDP Mourns, Describes Deceased Members As Heroes

The National Leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the PDP Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO), have mourned its members who were involved in a road accident in Benue State, describing them as heroes.

The party while mourning the victims said they paid the supreme price in the course of their commitment towards rescuing the nation from shackles of misrule.

In a statement by the spokesman of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, “The PDP leadership is particularly pained that these party faithful died on their way to the flag-off of the PDP Benue South Senatorial campaign, in their quest to ensure an acceptable, people-oriented representation of their zone in the Senate.

“The PDP commends Governor Samuel Ortom, other leaders and members of the party in Benue state for their interventions and charged members from other states to join in extending their hands of fellowship towards the bereaved and the wounded at this critical time.

“The party also called on members to ensure that the deceased did not die in vain by remaining united in working harder, now, more than ever before, to ensure the party’s victory in all elections in the state.

“While praying for the peaceful repose of the soul of the dead and speedy recovery for the wounded, the party deeply condoles with their families, the PDP Benue Chapter as well as the government and people of Benue state, for this tragedy”.