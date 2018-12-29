Buhari’s Government Will Not Abandon Nigerians – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured Nigerians that the Buhari-led government will not abandon them.

“I want you to understand that this government is for you and will not abandon you, we will support you so you can live better lives by doing something for yourselves; that is what I can assure that we will do”.

Osinbajo made this known through a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande on when he visited the neighbourhood park in Abuja.

The Vice President said that Buhari administration is for all Nigerians, despite social class and status, and remains committed to improving their welfare so they can live a better life.

Prof. Osinbajo during his visit to the neighbourhood park bought the local meat delicacy popularly known as Suya and interacted with some residents of the area.

He was welcomed amidst singing and dancing as the excited Nigerians chanted, “You’re the best Vice President”.

Osinbajo assured the people of the Federal Government’s commitment to addressing the challenges confronting them.

“I have been informed of your challenges and I can assure you that the government of President Buhari has programmes that will address some of your immediate needs.

“Those of you who are into farming, we are going to support you with the necessary things that will make you less dependent – to feed yourselves, cloth yourselves and send your children to school. Those who want to trade, we are going to assist you through the TraderMoni scheme.”

Citing the introduction of the N-power programme and the tech hubs initiatives, Prof. Osinbajo said Nigeria’s youths would be better placed if they leveraged on opportunities provided through the administration’s technology initiatives and the economic empowerment schemes.

While interacting with Nigerians at different points in the neighbourhoods he visited, and engaging them on issues, Prof. Osinbajo assured them of the Buhari government’s commitment to addressing the needs of all Nigerians, especially the poor.

He emphasised that government was committed to ensuring that young people were empowered through the various initiatives introduced by the government since 2015.