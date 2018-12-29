Eight Feared Killed As Vehicles Reportedly Plunge Into River

No fewer than eight people were said to have been killed on Saturday when two vehicles reportedly plunged into the Ekpan River in Delta State.

According to witnesses, the incident which involved a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and a commercial mini-bus occurred in the morning at Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

They said the SUV rammed into the bus along the NPA Expressway, although there were conflicting reports as to whether it was one of the vehicles or both them that plunged into the river.

The vehicles which were both conveying passengers were said to be heading towards Effurun Roundabouts from Warri.

The Delta State Police Command said the details surrounding the incident were still sketchy.