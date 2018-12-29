Ortom, David Mark Condole With PDP, Families Of Accident Victims

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and former Senate President, David Mark have condoled with the families of the victims who died in a road accident in Benue State.

Eight supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) were confirmed dead in an auto crash on Friday at Ugbokpo, Apa Local Government Area of the state.

The victims were travelling to Agatu for the flag-off of the PDP Zone C Senatorial campaigns when the incident occurred involving three vehicles.

Some of the victims who were certified dead at St. Charles Catholic Hospital Adoka have been deposited at the morgue of General Hospital in Otukpo, while the survivors were still been treated in Adoka at the time of this report.

Governor Samuel Ortom, who visited the hospital in Adoka in company of former Senate President, Senator David Mark and the Deputy Governor, Engineer Benson Abounu, announced indefinite postponement of the PDP senatorial campaigns flag-off in Zone C.

The Governor described the incident as painful and unfortunate, saying it is a huge loss to the entire PDP family in the state.

He also directed the immediate evacuation of the survivors to Benue State University Teaching Hospital Makurdi for further treatment, stressing that cases that required further referrals outside the state would be handled accordingly.

Governor Ortom while describing the development as unfortunate, condoled the bereaved families and PDP on the loss of their loved ones.

Former Senate President, Senator David Mark who also consoled the affected families, lamented that most of the victims were very promising youths within his senatorial district and prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

On his part, the member representing Obi/Oju Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon Samson Okwu, described the incident as painful, saying he met with some of the victims yesterday but never knew they were meeting for the last time.