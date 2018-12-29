PDP Says Shagari’s Death ‘A National Tragedy’, Wants Him Immortalised

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mourned former President Shehu Shagari, describing his death as a national tragedy.

The party paid tributes to the foremost nationalist on Saturday in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, a day after the news of Shagari’s death broke.

It said the former president was a man of peace, an exceptionally honest Nigerian, outstanding leader, quintessential administrator, and a symbol of national unity who made immeasurable sacrifices for the development, unity, and stability of the nation.

“Alhaji Shehu Shagari’s excellent performance as political party administrator, member of the House of Representatives, Parliamentary Secretary to Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, variously as minister of Commerce and Industries; Economic Development, Pensions, Works and then Finance; in addition to his service as a governor of the World Bank and member of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) committee of 20, all stood him out for the Presidency in 1979,” the statement said.

The PDP noted that despite the challenges that faced the Second Republic, former President Shagari remained dedicated to putting the country on the path of national unity, economic growth, and political stability.

It, however, decried that the gains of the Shagari’s democratic rule were “reversed” by a military coup at that time.

“The PDP is, therefore, deeply sorrowful that President Shehu Shagari took his bow at the time our nation needs his wealth of experience the most, particularly in the quest to restore good governance, national cohesion, and economic prosperity that have eluded us in almost four years,” the statement added.

In all, the opposition party said Shagari remained a political colossus and asked the National Assembly to further immortalise him.

It urged the lawmakers to ask the Federal Government to name a foremost national institution after the “great patriot”.

The PDP condoled with the Shagari family, the government and people of Sokoto State, the Council of State, and the entire nation for the loss.

It also prayed the Almighty Allah to grant him eternal rest.