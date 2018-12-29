Governors, Sympathisers Attend Shehu Shagari’s Burial In Sokoto

The body of former President Shehu Shagari was laid to rest on Saturday at his private residence in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, as well as his Zamfara and Kebbi State counterparts – Abdul’Aziz Yari and Abubakar Bagudu, attended the burial ceremony.

Former governors of Sokoto, Aliyu Wamakko and Attahiru Bafawara, were also among the prominent Nigerians at the event.

Hundreds of sympathisers gathered at Shagari’s residence to pay their last respects to him while more tributes have continued to pour in for the former president.

He died on Friday at the age of 93 after a brief illness at the National Hospital in Abuja.

Highlights of the burial are captured in the pictures below;