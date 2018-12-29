Governors, Sympathisers Attend Shehu Shagari’s Burial In Sokoto

Channels Television  
Updated December 29, 2018

Governors, Sympathisers Attend Shehu Shagari’s Burial In Sokoto

 

The body of former President Shehu Shagari was laid to rest on Saturday at his private residence in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, as well as his Zamfara and Kebbi State counterparts – Abdul’Aziz Yari and Abubakar Bagudu, attended the burial ceremony.

Former governors of Sokoto, Aliyu Wamakko and Attahiru Bafawara, were also among the prominent Nigerians at the event.

READ ALSOEx-President Shagari Laid To Rest In Sokoto

Hundreds of sympathisers gathered at Shagari’s residence to pay their last respects to him while more tributes have continued to pour in for the former president.

He died on Friday at the age of 93 after a brief illness at the National Hospital in Abuja.

Highlights of the burial are captured in the pictures below;



More on In Pictures

Iraqi Youths Dressed As Santa Distribute Gifts To Children In Mosul

PHOTOS: Sani Holds Town Hall In Honour Of Traditional Ruler Killed In Kaduna

Troops Take Selfies With Trump, Melania In Unannounced Iraq Visit

Herder Arrested, 105 Cows Seized Over ‘Illegal Grazing’ In Benue

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV