2019 Elections: Jibrilla Warns Against Vote buying, Other Offences

Channels Television  
Updated December 30, 2018

The Governor of Adamawa State, Mohammed Jibrilla, has warned against vote buying and other electoral malpractices ahead of the 2019 general election.

Speaking at the inauguration of the presidential campaign committee in the state on Saturday, the governor appealed to politicians not to see elections as a do or die affair.

He also warned them against inducing young people with money and other promises, to commit electoral offences including.

