CDS, Service Chiefs Meet As Boko Haram War Escalates In Northeast

The Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olonishakin has met with the Chiefs of Army, Airforce and Naval staff at the Headquarters of the Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole Maiduguri in continuation of the routine operational visit.

At the meeting, General Olonishakin commended Operation Lafiya Dole troops for their gallant defeat of rampaging insurgents in Baga and environs.

Last week a similar meeting held at the Headquarters of the Air Taskforce in Maiduguri.

Since the previous meeting, attacks had occurred spontaneously in various part of the Northeast some of which include Kareto, Katarko, Baga, Monguno, and Barma among others.

Only the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole and principal officers attended the high-level strategic meeting where operations were reviewed vis a vis recent happenings.

Relocation of Baga Residents

The Army has said it will coordinate a relocation operation for residents of Baga following in view of the ongoing military operations in the area.

According to a statement by Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, the relocation operation is to be out in conjunction with the Borno state government.

The army said it has been observed that some “unscrupulous” individuals with likely sinister motives within and outside Borno State are trying to create panic and unnecessary humanitarian problems for undisclosed reasons.

“It has come to our attention that these people are plotting to instigate the inhabitants of Bama, Dikwa and Monguno communities to abandon their communities and relocate to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camps for undisclosed reasons,” the Army said.

The army urged inhabitants of the three Borno towns and the general public to discountenance all calls and remain calm.