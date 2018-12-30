Shagari Was An Epitome Of High Moral Leadership – Ekwueme’s Family

The family of former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme (GCON), who passed on November 19, 2017, has sympathized with the family of the first Executive President of Nigeria, Shehu Shagari, who died on December 28, 2018.

In a statement issued on Saturday and signed by Ekwueme’s son, Goodheart Obi Ekwueme, the family extolled the late Shagari as an epitome of high moral leadership.

He was also described as one who had meritoriously served the country without any blemish.

Read Also: Buhari Gives Order For Flags To Fly At Half-Mast In Honour Of Shagari

The Ekwueme family also noted that Shagari had the most cordial working relationship with his Vice President (Ekwueme) at the time and both had greater hearts of service for the nation.

“They were more Nationalistic in their work relation and even though they both had different religious backgrounds, they were not polarized by the issues of religion and tribe.

“They were first and foremost Nigerians before Christians or Muslims, Fulani or Igbo. They were both selfless,” the family said.

The family also stated that Shagari again demonstrated his humility in his message through his son, Aminu Shagari, at Ekwueme’s burial, where he said he chose him as his Vice President because of his impeccable integrity and character.

Shagari through his son had said, “I’m not here to give undeserved praises on Ekwueme, whatever I say here I have told him so in his life.

“I never thought his last birthday was his last. He was younger than me.

“Death is a certainty and we will all face it one day.

“I chose him because he came across as a man of impeccable integrity and character.

“We worked harmoniously because we had the same vision. He was a deputy I trusted and mischief makers could not drive a wedge between us. His character remained impeccable. Even in death, his achievements cannot be diminished.”

The Ekwueme family expressed gratitude to God that Shagari lived to a ripe age and led an exemplary life and urged Nigerians of all walks of life to emulate him.

“We pray that Almighty God will comfort the family of the ex-president and all those who mourn him and will grant his soul eternal rest,” the statement added.