2019 Elections: Buhari, Atiku Speak On Fight Against Corruption

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, have been speaking about the fight against corruption.

In an interview with the Voice of America, President Muhammadu Buhari said that checks and balance have been put in place to detect corruption.

According to him, whoever caught accepting bribe will be dealt with.

He noted that there has been great progress in the anti-graft war and those that have allegations should check the offices that are involved in the cases and the progress made so far.

For the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar said that stronger laws and processes are needed to try those accused of corruption.

He also dismissed the corruption allegation levelled against him.

