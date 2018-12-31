Corruption: If You Have Any Evidence Against Me, Go To EFCC – Atiku Challenges Critics

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has dismissed corruption allegations levelled against him.

He challenged those that have accused him of corruption to make their case known before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Atiku disclosed this in an interview with the Voice of America’s correspondent Aliyu Mustapha.

According to Atiku, “I have challenged everybody publicly or otherwise, that if you have any evidence of corruption against me while I was in public office or as a politician, feel free to go to EFCC or the court, but nobody has come”.

He added that stronger laws and processes are needed to try those accused of corruption.