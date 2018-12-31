Enugu Governor Visits Scene Of Tanker Explosion

Channels Television  
Updated December 31, 2018

 

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has visited the scene of the tanker explosion.

The explosion occurred on Monday following a major explosion at a petrol station on Nike Lake road in Abakpa, Enugu East Local Government Area.

According to an eyewitness, the blast was triggered by a cooking gas tanker loading products at about 9 am this morning.

The petrol station has been gutted by the resultant blaze which also spread to nearby shops vehicles and houses.

 

 

 

 



