Enugu Governor Visits Scene Of Tanker Explosion

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has visited the scene of the tanker explosion.

The explosion occurred on Monday following a major explosion at a petrol station on Nike Lake road in Abakpa, Enugu East Local Government Area.

According to an eyewitness, the blast was triggered by a cooking gas tanker loading products at about 9 am this morning.

The petrol station has been gutted by the resultant blaze which also spread to nearby shops vehicles and houses.