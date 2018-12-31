Enugu Governor Visits Scene Of Tanker Explosion
The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has visited the scene of the tanker explosion.
The explosion occurred on Monday following a major explosion at a petrol station on Nike Lake road in Abakpa, Enugu East Local Government Area.
According to an eyewitness, the blast was triggered by a cooking gas tanker loading products at about 9 am this morning.
The petrol station has been gutted by the resultant blaze which also spread to nearby shops vehicles and houses.