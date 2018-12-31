Four Killed, Three Injured In Plateau Attack

Updated December 31, 2018

Police Confirm Five Killed, Several Injured In Fresh Plateau Attack

 

Four persons have been killed and three others injured in an ambush at Gwom Nding Village of Fan District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Police Public Relations Officer of Plateau State Command, Tyopev Mathias, explained that unknown gunmen attacked a Peugeot 504 Station Wagon on the way to Nding Village.

Mathias stated that four persons were killed and three persons injured during an ambush.

The injured were taken to the Barkin Ladi General Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

The Police spokesman called on citizens to go about their lawful businesses and assist the Force with useful information that could lead to the timely arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act.



