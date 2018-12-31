Explosion Hits Petrol Station In Enugu

Properties have been destroyed following a major explosion at a petrol station on Nike Lake road in Abakpa, Enugu East Local Government Area.

According to an eyewitness, the blast was triggered by a cooking gas tanker loading products at about 9 am this morning.

The petrol station has been gutted by the resultant blaze which also spread to nearby shops vehicles and houses.

The fire service has successfully put out the fire and there are no reports of any casualties.