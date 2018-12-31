Reports That Boko Haram Is In Control Of Six Borno Towns ‘Misleading’ – Army

The Nigerian Army has denied reports that six towns in Borno State have fallen into the hands of Boko Haram terrorists in the state.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, condemned the reports in a message to Channels Television on Monday.

He insisted that the reported seizure of six towns by the terrorists was misleading, and “is not a true reflection of the reality on the ground right now”.

Brigadier General Usman’s message comes after days of uncertainty about the activities of Boko Haram terrorists in Baga and reports that the insurgents have taken control of six towns in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

On Wednesday last week, Channels Television reported that troops of 7 Brigade were engaging Boko Haram fighters who attempted to infiltrate their location in Baga.

The insurgents had also carried out a similar attack on the Naval Base at Doron on Thursday last week.

The Nigerian Air Force disclosed in a statement the following day that it provided aerial support to the ground troops, leading to the death of some of the insurgents.

According to the Air Force Director of Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the Air Task Force also provided support for troops when the naval base was attacked by the terrorists.

In view of the ongoing military operations in Baga, the Army said it would coordinate a relocation operation for residents in collaboration with the Borno State government.

It, however, called for calm, insisting that the military was in firm control.