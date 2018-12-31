Traditional Rulers Will Be Held Responsible For Security Breach, Says El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, says traditional rulers and communities will be held responsible for any security breach in their domains going forward.

He said this at a meeting with traditional rulers, religious leaders and other stakeholders from Kasuwa Magani community in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

The governor explained that the meeting was convened as part of efforts to end the frequent ethno-religious conflicts in some parts of Kaduna.

He decried the spate of conflicts in Kasuwa Magani and some other parts of the state which claimed many lives this year.

Governor El-Rufai who spoke in Hausa warned that his administration would not allow people to take the laws into their hands and continue to kill innocent citizens and destroy properties.

Having informed the people about the purpose of the gathering, some of the stakeholders present made their presentations.

Chairman of Miyetti Allah in Kajuru LGA, Makaho Aliyu, and the district head of Kufana community, Titus Dauda, called on the government to increase security presence in their communities and arrest those behind the conflicts.

Since 1980 to date, Kaduna has witnessed 12 conflicts that led to the death of scores of innocent persons and destruction of properties of citizens and that of government.

One of the most recent occurred at Kasuwa Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area in October, leaving at least 55 persons killed and several others injured.

This forced the state government to impose a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the area for almost two weeks, before the gradual return of normalcy in the area.