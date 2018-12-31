Whoever Is Caught Accepting Bribe Will Be Dealt With – Buhari

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that whoever is caught accepting bribe will be dealt with.

“Whoever is caught accepting bribe will certainly be dealt with,” Buhari stated this during an interview with the Voice of America.

The President also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the fight against corruption.

According to him, there has been progress made so far in the anti-corruption war by ensuring that checks and balances are put in place in the fight.

President Buhari had emphasised the need to win the war against corruption.

He added“There are checks and balances in checking for corruption. People alleging lack of progress in the fight against corruption should check what these offices have done.”

In his recent visit to Paris, the capital of France to attend the Peace Forum, he told world leaders that Nigeria has strengthened its laws and institutions to fight corruption, fast-track recovery of stolen assets and punish offenders.

READ ALSO: We Must Win Fight Against Corruption, Says Buhari

“We must crack down on safe havens for corrupt assets. I also advocate sanctions by professional bodies against transactional middlemen (lawyers, bankers, brokers, public officials, etc.) who facilitate illicit financial flows,” he said.

He also called on the Heads of state and government to cooperate in bringing perpetrators of illicit financial flows across the world.

Thereby calling for a renewed commitment from governments and international institutions.