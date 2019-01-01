12 Killed, 7 Injured In Multiple Auto Crash In Ibadan

Tragedy ushered in the New Year for at least 12 families as they lost their loved ones in a fatal road accident in the final minutes of 2018.

The crash occurred at km 3 Gbagi, along the Ibadan/If Road and involved three cars – a red DAF 85Trailer with no registration number, a Toyota Camry and a Toyota HiAce bus.

Nineteen people were involved in the crash – 10 male adults, eight female adults and one male child who was among the dead.

According to a Road Safety Report, the Oyo State Federal Road Safety Corps Command got a report of the crash at 11:56 pm, just four minutes to 2019 and responded immediately by sending a detachment of FRSC standby rescue team to the crash site.

Oyo State Sector Commander, Mrs Cecelia Alao, said nine people were confirmed dead on the spot, while 10 injured victims were taken to the Toun Specialist Hospital, Iwo Road for medical attention.

Three of those taken to the hospital later succumbed to their injuries taking the death toll to 12 – eight male adults, three female adults, and a male child.

The seven persons receiving medical attention comprise two male adults and five female adults.

The bodies of all nine persons confirmed dead at the scene were moved to the morgue of the Oyo State Specialist Hospital, Adeoyo.

According to the FRSC, preliminary investigations indicate brake failure led one of the vehicles to lose control, leading to the tragic crash.

Meanwhile, the wreckage of the cars has since been cleared by FRSC personnel.

Some of the victims were reportedly on their way to attend crossover services at their various worship places when disaster struck.

While commiserating with the families of the departed and wishing the injured quick recovery, the sector commander urged drivers and vehicle owners to ensure they take maintenance seriously and adhere to safety rules.