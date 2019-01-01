2019 Elections: We Must Support Buhari To Rebuild The Country, APC Tells Nigerians

The All Progressives Congress has called on Nigerians to support the rebuilding efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

APC made the call in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Tuesday while facilitating with Nigerians on the New Year celebrations.

“As citizens, we must play our part by continuing to support ongoing efforts by the President Muhammad Buhari-led administration to rebuild the nation,” the statement read in part.

According to Issa-Onilu, the current administration has made tremendous progress in the nation since it took over office over three years ago.

The party’s spokesman stated that the nation has moved away from “the years of waste towards a stable and prosperous future.”

He added, “The significant leap towards recovering our country from the abyss would become obvious when we look back at the precarious state our country was in 2015 due to the preceding 16 years of irresponsible leadership.”

As Nigerians go to the polls next month to elect new leaders that would govern them for another four years, Issa-Onilu wants the citizens to elect a candidate based on integrity and character.

The party’s chief also reiterated APC’s commitment in ensuring smooth, fair and credible elections across the country.

“As a nation, we urge all to kick against unpatriotic practices such as hate campaign, spurious and unsubstantiated allegations and deliberate inciting statements being directed at critical state institutions and public officials by the desperate leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“We call on Nigerians to look forward to the new year with great optimism and positive possibilities as President Muhammadu Buhari leads the charge to establish the Nigeria of our dreams,” he stated.

The party also appealed to Nigerians to be united regardless of tribal affiliations, religious or political differences.