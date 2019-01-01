Emery Fined £8,000 For Kicking Water Bottle Towards Fans

Updated January 1, 2019
Arsenal’s Spanish head coach Unai Emery shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during the English League Cup third round football match between Arsenal and Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 26, 2018. Glyn KIRK / AFP

 

Arsenal manager Unai Emery was fined £8,000 ($10,000) on Monday for kicking a water bottle into the crowd during his side’s Boxing Day draw at Brighton after admitting to a Football Association charge.

“Unai Emery has been fined £8,000 after he admitted an FA improper conduct charge and accepted the standard penalty,” English football’s governing body announced said in a statement.

The FA had announced on Thursday that the Spaniard had been charged over the incident — which took place at full-time of the Gunners’ 1-1 draw on the south coast — although Emery himself had initially hoped his apologising to the home supporter would have been enough to see him escape punishment.

“I hope so, yes,” the former Paris Saint-Germain boss had said when asked whether his apology should be the end of the matter.

“But I have to respect the decision because it is a circumstance of my action but not another intention from me with the supporter. I say to them my apology.”

Emery has however escaped a touchline ban and will be free to take charge when Fulham visit the Emirates on New Year’s Day.

