Teenager Killed In Firework Mishap

Updated January 1, 2019
Fireworks explode over the Chao Phraya River during New Year celebrations in Bangkok at the start of January 1, 2019 Krit Promsakla Na Sakolnakorn / AFP

 

An Austrian teenager died trying to set off a powerful firework on New Year’s Eve, police said Tuesday.

The 17-year-old sustained fatal head injuries while he attempted to light the fuse, which malfunctioned and exploded at a party in Eberschwang in Upper Austria.

Police said they have launched an investigation to determine the origin of the device, which may not have been obtained legally.

Across Austria, around a dozen people were wounded in firework-related mishaps, according to officials.

AFP



