Teenager Killed In Firework Mishap

An Austrian teenager died trying to set off a powerful firework on New Year’s Eve, police said Tuesday.

The 17-year-old sustained fatal head injuries while he attempted to light the fuse, which malfunctioned and exploded at a party in Eberschwang in Upper Austria.

Police said they have launched an investigation to determine the origin of the device, which may not have been obtained legally.

Across Austria, around a dozen people were wounded in firework-related mishaps, according to officials.

AFP