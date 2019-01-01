United Defender Displays Shaw-Fire Generosity

Updated January 1, 2019
Luke Shaw #23 (R) and and Juan Mata #8 of Manchester United United warm up prior to the International Champions Cup 2018 match against AC Milan at StubHub Center on July 25, 2018 in Carson, California. AFP

 

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw entered in the Christmas spirit of giving in grand style by spending £10,000 ($12,800) on hampers from luxury London store Harrods for Manchester United staff the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old — whose own fortunes have taken a turn for the better with interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer restoring him to the first team since the sacking of Jose Mourinho — bought 40 hampers worth more than £250 apiece.

The hampers included fudge, mince pies, a Christmas pudding, tea, coffee and champagne among other luxury items.

It is not the first time the England international who earns a reported £165,000 a week has displayed such generosity, having ordered hampers from the equally famous Fortnum and Mason store last year.

The former Southampton star also paid a visit to a children’s hospital, alongside fellow defender Chris Smalling, and invited four of his former school teachers to the 4-1 home win over Bournemouth on Sunday.

