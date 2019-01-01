US Military Apologises For Tweet About Dropping Bombs

Channels Television  
Updated January 1, 2019
This file photo taken on December 30, 2018, shows a line of US military vehicles in Syria’s northern city of Manbij. Delil SOULEIMAN / AFP

 

The United States Strategic Command has apologised for a joke in “bad taste” after tweeting it was ready to drop something “much bigger” than the traditional Times Square crystal ball at New Year.

In a message posted, and later deleted, on Twitter, the military force that controls the US nuclear arsenal released a video in which B-2 bombers drop bombs, with the message: “If ever needed, we are #ready to drop something much, much bigger.”

Amid the jaw-dropping and eye-raising on social media that followed, STRATCOM — whose slogan is “peace is our profession” — then tweeted an apology on Monday.

“Our previous NYE tweet was in poor taste & does not reflect our values. We apologise. We are dedicated to the security of America & allies,” it said.

A STRATCOM spokesman told NBC News the images on the video showed non-nuclear bombs.

About a million people are expected Monday in New York’s Times Square, where revelers since 1907 ring in the New Year watching a giant ball slide slowly down a pole.

AFP



More on World News

Four Killed, Dozens Missing In Deadly Gas Explosion

Trump Taunts Democrats Over Mexico ‘Wall’ Negotiations

Pope Francis Accepts Resignation Of Vatican Spokesman, Deputy

11 Arrested Over $400m Theft In Iran

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV