ASUU Strike: Shehu Sani Accuses FG Of Exhibiting “Sadistic Tendencies”

The Senator representing the Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani, has accused the Federal Government of exhibiting ‘sadistic tendencies’ towards the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

Senator Sani disclosed this on Monday in a series of tweets.

He said, “In the cases of ASUU and the NLC, The Government has consistently demonstrated obduracy and sadistic tendencies.

“It’s important to understand the historical background of these trade unions; they are not politicians for summer, they are comrades always prepared for long winter”.

On the issue of power, the Senator called on the geopolitical zones who have been promised power in 2023 by political candidates to demand a written agreement from them.

He said the signing of the agreement should be witnessed by religious leaders or traditional rulers.

He expressed concern over certain promises that may be a mirage or hoax.

“If they promise your geopolitical zone political power in 2023, demand for a written irreversible & irrevocable agreement, signed by their presidential candidates & party chieftains & witnessed by respected traditional & religious leaders. Gentleman agreement is a hoax & a mirage.

“There are two kinds of people who support persecution; those who have never suffered from persecution and those who have forgotten the persecution they once suffered.

“Shortage of saints, expediency and desperation is compelling the Puritans to recruit from the Cosa Nostra.

“Every Nigerian leader who emerges to the throne is usually at the beginning granted that divinely recognition and referred to as ‘God sent’ until later the people will find out where he is coming from and where he is heading to.

See Tweets Below

In the cases of ASUU and the NLC,The Government has consistently demonstrated obduracy and sadistic tendencies.Its important to understand the historical background of these trade unions;they are not politicians for summer,they are comrades always prepared for long winter. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) January 1, 2019

If they promise your geopolitical zone political power in 2023,demand for a written irreversible & irrevocable agreement,signed by their presidential candidates & party chieftains & witnessed by respected traditional & religious leaders.Gentleman agreement is a hoax & a mirage. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) January 1, 2019

There are two kinds of people who support persecution;those who have never suffered from persecution and those who have forgotten the persecution they once suffered. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) January 1, 2019

There are two kinds of people who support persecution;those who have never suffered from persecution and those who have forgotten the persecution they once suffered. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) January 1, 2019

Shortage of saints,expediency and desperation is compelling the puritans to recruit from the Cosa nostra. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) January 1, 2019