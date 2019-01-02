General Elections: INEC To Publish Names Of Registered Voters, January 6

Ahead of the general elections next month, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will publish the list of registered voters on Monday, January 6.

The INEC Director of Voter Education, Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi revealed this on Wednesday during an interview on the maiden edition of Channels Television’s Lunchtime Politics.

“On January 7 (next week Monday), we will issue the register of voters as required by law to certify them for use in the general elections and publish the register,” he said.

Osaze-Uzzi also dismissed some allegations of the rumoured attempt by some politicians to buy uncollected voter cards.

He explained that the commission is fully prepared for the polls by constant training and retraining of its staff.

When asked about the impact of the current strike embarked by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on the INEC’s preparedness for the elections, Osaze-Uzzi stated that the commission was working on some other plans.

Although he admitted that some tertiary education students were hired for the exercise, he, however, stated that it was only considered in states where there is a shortage of some corps members.

“We are going to meet with the leadership of ASUU. We hope that the discussions will be fruitful and we can reach some kind of understanding in terms of Returning Officers. It’s a challenge but it is not surmountable,” he stated.