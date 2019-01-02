Leaders Should Lead By Example, Atiku Reacts To Buhari’s New Year Message

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year message to Nigerians saying the 2019 election is not a do or die affair, hence they must not approach the polls with fear.

While reacting to Buhari’s message said that leaders should lead by example by preaching peace at all times.

Atiku in a statement said that it is not enough for the President to condemn do-or-die politics if he cannot control the activities of overzealous aides, including the country’s security chiefs, especially the Inspector General of Police whose activities lately gives him away as a partisan player in the negation of his constitutional role.

The PDP presidential candidate advised Buhari to go beyond lip service and urge security chiefs to be politically neutral during the election, adding that their loyalty to the constitution doesn’t include putting themselves at the service of the ruling party at the expense of free and fair elections.

He called on President Buhari to follow the example of former President Goodluck Jonathan, who, in 2015, walked the talk of the 2015 elections not being worth the blood of any Nigerian.

According to Atiku, Jonathan lived by his noble words and statesmanship when he conceded defeat without hesitation, thereby contributing to peaceful conduct of the election.

The PDP presidential candidate also reminds Buhari that it is not enough to preach peace when he cannot publicly condemn the violent behaviour of his supporters who harass, molest and publicly humiliate his opponents and their supporters.