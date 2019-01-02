Suspected Herdsmen Burn Ortom’s Rice Farm In Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State may have lost over N100 million in rice produce following the invasion of his farm by suspected herdsmen.

The rice farms in Gbajimba, Guma Local Government Area of the state were burnt when suspected herders came to the farm with a herd of cattle during the day and set the farm on fire at three different points, according to the Farm Manager, Mr Kena Iordzua.

He stated that security agents were mobilised to go after the herdsmen, who shot sporadically in the air as they retreated towards the Nasarawa border.

The burnt portion of the rice farm is said to be 250 hectares.

Reacting to the development, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties, Mr. Abrahams Kwaghngu, described the act as barbaric and a threat to food security.

He, however, maintained that the law prohibiting open grazing of cattle was still in force and should be obeyed.