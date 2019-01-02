U.S. Embassy Says Consular Services Will Continue During Govt Shutdown

The U.S. Embassy has said that consular services will continue operating at its embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos

A statement by the U.S. Embassy on Wednesday said that “The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos will remain open during the U.S. government shutdown.

“This includes the Consular Sections. Prior reports to the contrary were incorrect.

“American Centers and EducationUSA offices operating on embassy and consulate grounds that are managed by Mission Public Affairs Sections will remain closed throughout the shutdown.

“American Spaces, such as American Corners operated by partner institutions and located off embassy or consulate grounds, however, will remain open”.

The Embassy had earlier said on Monday that the American centers were closed due to government’s shutdown.

In a similar statement that day, the U.S embassy said, “Due to the current U.S. government shutdown, the American Centers located in the Embassy, Abuja and Consulate General, Lagos are unfortunately closed.

“They will re-open once the U.S. government shutdown is resolved. Sorry for any inconvenience to our valued patrons”.